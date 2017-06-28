Osun West; Speaker tells Electorates not to trade votes for PDP rice

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly and the Chairman, Campaign Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the July 8 Osun West Senatorial District By-Election, Hon Najeem Salaam has warned electorates in Osun West district not to sell their votes in exchange for the Rice by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Hon Salaam stated this while leading the campaign train of the APC to Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency on Tuesday.

According to the Speaker, the district needs a Senator who would be able to collaborate with the state government in facilitating development to the area especially the speedy completion of the Gbongan/Akoda and Ipetu/Ode-Omu roads.

He said the election of Senator Mudashiru Husain to the Nation’s Upper Legislative Chamber once again will bring meaningful development and support government’s prosperity agenda for the people.

The Chairman APC Campaign Committee for the Osun West Senatorial By-Election urged people particularly voters to safeguard their Permanent Voter Cards so as to return the party to the Senate.

Hon Najeem Salaam described as deceitful the sudden empowerment programmes initiated by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Otunba Ademola Adeleke throughout the district, saying it is all to get sympathy votes during the polls.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State, Prince Gboyega Famoodun who thanked the people of the federal constituency in general for their unalloyed support to the party in recent elections, urged them not to relent in voting the right candidate always.

Prince Famoodun added that the PDP Candidate, Adeleke has no “Integrity and too Desperate” to return to a party where his brother, the Late Senator Isiaka Adeleke was almost killed in 2014 because of his “selfish mission” to fill the vacuum created by the death of his brother who died on April 23rd.

The campaign train of the All Progressives Congress to drum up support for its candidate, Senator Mudashiru Husain in the July 8 By-Election continues tomorrow, Wednesday.