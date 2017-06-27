Osun West; APC Candidate says Ademola is a walk-over

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the July 8 Osun West Senatorial by-election, Senator Mudasiru Hussain, has said that the candidate of the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP), Mr. Ademola Adeleke, cannot do better than his late elder brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

Speaking on a current affairs programme on Rave FM in Osogbo, Hussain said his political antecedents, pedigree and wide experience were enough to floor Dr. Ademola.

He described the PDP candidate as, “an inexperienced politician leveraging on the antecedents of his late brother.

“Even when his late brother, Sen Isiaka Adeleke, was alive, I defeated him in 2007 but was rigged out. I defeated him with a huge margin in 2011 when he congratulated me with a written letter which I have with me.” he said.