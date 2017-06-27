"Isiaka Adeleke was assaulted in PDP but he lived, he defected to the APC and now he is late"

The younger brother to late Senator Isiaka Adeleke and the People Democracy Party (PDP) candidate for the coming Osun West Senatorial Election, Otunba Ademola Adeleke has revealed why he left the All Progressives Party (APC) for PDP.

On his reason for joining the PDP where his late elder brother defected from owing to alleged assault on him by some notable leaders of the party during the build to the Osun 2014 gubernatorial election, Otunba Adeleke said "He was assaulted and lived ,he defected to the APC and now he is late"

Otunba Adeleke stated this while appearing on a local radio station programme on Tuesday Morning.

He described the All Progressives Congress APC as a political party full of deceits, propaganda and lies, saying he left the party solely because of that.

Otunba Adeleke who stated that apart from his family contributions to the society, he has been helping people of his constituents long before now, said he hope to continue the legacy of his late brother ( Senator Isiaka Adeleke).

Answering questions from members of the public who called on the programme, Adeleke said "Mudahsiru Hussein did not give my brother any ticket in 2014. My brother got the ticket through primary election"

There are claims among the APC loyalists and supporters in the state that it is only normal for senator Hussein to succeed the late Adeleke, since he allegedly dropped his ticket for him (late Adeleke) in 2015, after he defected to the party from the PDP.

Adeleke expressed optimism that victory will be his at the Jul 8 bye-election, with a call on the people of his district to choose him as their preferred candidate