Man kicks wife to death for refusing to give him food in Osun

A middle aged man has allegedly beaten his wife to death in Oke-odo area of Wooru estate in Egbedore local government area of Osun State.

The man, according to eye witness who spoke on the condition of anonymity descended on his wife for failing to give him food and punched her till she dropped dead.

Our reporter gathered that the cries of the wife attracted the neighbours and other residents of the area who later went in to check on her only to found her dead.

It was also gathered the at the husband immediately fled the scene leaving the lifeless body of his wife in their rented apartment.

He was however, according to sources, later apprehended by people who suspected him to be the fleeing suspect, and later handed him over to the police.

The man, our reporter gathered is now in custody of the police.

Efforts to get the police to speak on the matter and also ascertain the veracity of having the custody of suspect, proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.