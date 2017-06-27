Experts say this is the number 1 way to lose weight
You’ve tried everything, but this time it is going to be different. You’re finally getting down to business and losing the weight you’ve gained, whether it was from too many slices of pizza and beer in college, stubborn pregnancy weight, or that “food baby” you’ve been growing with pints of ice cream. You’ve had enough, and although you know there’s no easy fix, we asked certified dietitian Leslie Langevin, MS, RD, CD, of Whole Health Nutrition to share the one simple thing you need to do to jump-start your weight loss and start seeing results.
We might as well have asked our mothers, because her advice is the same: to “eat more vegetables.” There are so many reasons to eat them – they’re low in calories and many are also low in carbs. The high water content and all the chewing it takes to break down vegetables in your mouth can help you feel full faster, so you eat less food overall. Plus the high amount of fiber in veggies will keep you feeling full for longer to prevent snacking later.
Eating more veggies is a growing trend , and the good news is that plants are becoming the new meat, moving veggies from the side of the plate to the center. The easiest way to eat more veggies is to include them in every meal and snack – even breakfast. Not sure how to snack on veggies aside from hitting the salad bar or ordering a side of sweet potato fries? Check out the ideas below to get you on board the all-day veggie train. Breakfast
- Strawberry Broccoli Bean Smoothie: 343 calories, 8.1 grams fiber, 30.4 grams protein
- Poached Eggs With Tomato, Swiss Chard, and Chickpeas: 339 calories, 9.5 grams fiber, 20.1 grams protein
- Tofu Scramble With Kale and Sweet Potatoes: 264 calories, 4.4 grams fiber, 18.8 grams protein
Morning Snack
- Banana Spinach Smoothie Muffins: 155 calories, 1.3 grams fiber, 2.2 grams protein
- Carrot Chips: 79 calories, 4.1 grams fiber, 1.4 grams protein
- Honey-Roasted Cinnamon Chickpeas: 146 calories, 4.5 grams fiber, 6.2 grams protein
Lunch
- Roasted Sweet Potato Mason Jar Salad: 484 calories, 12.6 grams fiber, 15.8 grams protein
- Butternut Squash Lentil Soup: 253 calories, 17 grams fiber, 18.3 grams protein
- Smashed Chickpea Avocado Salad: 485 calories, 13.8 grams fiber, 14 grams protein
- Baked Spinach Chips: 75 calories, 1.4 grams fiber, 1.8 grams protein
- Squash Fries: 97 calories, 1.3 grams fiber, 4.3 grams protein
- Cucumber Cups With Tapenade: 88 calories, 2.6 grams fiber, 1.6 grams protein
- Carrot Fettuccine With Mushrooms and Red Pepper: 478 calories, 13.8 grams fiber, 8 grams protein
- Spaghetti Squash Mac and Cheese: 296 calories, 1.3 grams fiber, 18.2 grams protein
- Chickpea Coconut Curry With Sweet Potatoes: 397 calories, 7.2 grams fiber, 10.5 grams protein