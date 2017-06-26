Group donates working tools worth 3.5 million to indigent apprentice in Osun

A Muslim group in Osun state, Ar-Rahman Empowerment Foundation has donated various working tools to indigents apprentice in the state as part of efforts to empower the downtrodden.

The beneficiaries drawn from different parts of the state collected their working tools at designated locations while the grand finale took place at the Ansarudeen Central Mosque at Sabo in Osogbo, the state capital.

The beneficiaries who learnt tailoring got sewing machines, those that learnt hairdressing received dryer and those that did computer training were given complete set of desktop computers.

The President of Ar-Rahman Empowerment Foundation, Malam Mutiu Bamidele while speaking on the occasion said in the past 9 years, the groups has been assisting the less-privilege with the determination to help the poor to earn income on their own and be self-reliance.

The wife of the governor, Alhaja Sherifat Abidemi Aregbesola in her address lauded the group for compliment the efforts of the state government on poverty alleviation in the state.

Aregbesola who was represented by the wife of Commissioner for Finance in the state, Dr. Sekinat Oyebanji charged Ar-Rahman Empowerment Foundation to keep it up urged public spirited individuals to support the group to be able to archive its goals

The dignitaries on the occasion include the Secretary to Osun State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Engineer Nurudeen Adeagbo, the Baba Adini of Osogbo, Senator Bayo Salami, the former Group Managing Director of Odu'a Investment Company Limited, Dr Bayo Jimoh, the Chief Imam of Afonta Central Mosque Osogbo, Shekh Abdulwahab Baani and the Chairman of Olorunda Local Government, Hon Akee Olapdeas well as the Chief Executive Officer of Gangaria investments, Alhaji Ma’aruf Adewale Adebayo among others.

(R-L) the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Engineer Nurudeen Adeagbo, Secretary to Osun State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, , the Baba Adini of Osogbo, Senator Bayo Salami, the former Group Managing Director of Odu'a Investment Company Limited, Dr Bayo Jimoh, the Chief Imam of Afonta Central Mosque Osogbo, Shekh Abdulwahab Baani and the Chairman of Olorunda Local Government, Hon Akee Olapdeas during the distribution of the working tools to the beneficiaries at at Ansarudeen Central Mosque, Sabo, Osogbo

Dr Bayo Jimoh, assisted by Malam Mutiu Bamidele, presenting a sewing machine to a beneficiary during the event.

Secretary to Osun State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti presenting a dryer to one of the beneficiaries (in black hijab) accompanied by her relations

Members of the group during the distribution of the working tools by Ar-Rahman Empowerment Foundation.