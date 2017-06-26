Is The Ogoni Cleanup Funds Not In Danger?

The "Save Our Ogoni Project" is deeply concerned about the secrecy and clear lack of openness and consultations going on within HYPREP as it portends real danger to the peace of Ogoniland and to the $200million recently released by Shell for the Ogoni cleanup.

We believe that the Governing Council and particularly the project coordinator, Dr. Marvin Dekil hold whatever offices in trust for the Ogoni people and therefore are obliged to report back to the people.

On the finances of HYPREP, we have lost confidence in the leadership of HYPREP and suspect that the $200million paid by Shell may have been deposited in a private account instead of being kept in the Ogoni Trust Fund. We therefore demand that the Ogoni public should be briefed and notified on the state of the fund.

We are concerned about the secret recruitment of youths for oversees training drawn from a particular political party affiliation and the failure of accountability within HYPREP while the organization hastily appear to be engaged in activities that only suggest attempts to justify its reckless spending patterns.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government has earlier approved $10million for the funding of HYPREP secretariat that has not functioned.

The Save Our Ogoni Project therefore demands that the project coordinator, Dr. Marvin Dekil should make his work plan public, disclose the state of the finances of HYPREP for Ogoni cleanup and cancel the partisan list of trainees he has already drawn.

Signed:

Aalo Anthony

Coordinator: Save Our Ogoni Project.