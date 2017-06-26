If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Opinion/Feature | 26 June 2017 21:51 CET

Is The Ogoni Cleanup Funds Not In Danger?

By From: Antony Aalo

Click for Full Image Size

The "Save Our Ogoni Project" is deeply concerned about the secrecy and clear lack of openness and consultations going on within HYPREP as it portends real danger to the peace of Ogoniland and to the $200million recently released by Shell for the Ogoni cleanup.

We believe that the Governing Council and particularly the project coordinator, Dr. Marvin Dekil hold whatever offices in trust for the Ogoni people and therefore are obliged to report back to the people.

On the finances of HYPREP, we have lost confidence in the leadership of HYPREP and suspect that the $200million paid by Shell may have been deposited in a private account instead of being kept in the Ogoni Trust Fund. We therefore demand that the Ogoni public should be briefed and notified on the state of the fund.

We are concerned about the secret recruitment of youths for oversees training drawn from a particular political party affiliation and the failure of accountability within HYPREP while the organization hastily appear to be engaged in activities that only suggest attempts to justify its reckless spending patterns.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government has earlier approved $10million for the funding of HYPREP secretariat that has not functioned.

The Save Our Ogoni Project therefore demands that the project coordinator, Dr. Marvin Dekil should make his work plan public, disclose the state of the finances of HYPREP for Ogoni cleanup and cancel the partisan list of trainees he has already drawn.

Signed:
Aalo Anthony
Coordinator: Save Our Ogoni Project.


Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of The Nigerian Voice. The contents of this article are of sole responsibility of the author(s). The Nigerian Voice will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © From: Antony Aalo .

take a look at the sky as u can see it blue why this life can be allways new.
By: JOHNSON OGUTE AKA BO

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists