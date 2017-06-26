IBB Calls for Restructuring of Nigeria

FORMER Military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida has called for a restructuring of Nigeria. General Babangida made this known in his Eid-el-fitri message to Nigerians. He also condemned the spate of hate speeches from different groups in the country.

He said although the country has survived a lot of crisis in the past, restructuring can no longer be wished away. “Restructuring has become a national appeal as we speak, whose time has come. I will strongly advocate for devolution of powers to the extent that more responsibilities be given to the states while the federal government is vested with the responsibility to oversee our foreign policy, defense, and economy.

“Even the idea of having federal roads in towns and cities has become outdated and urgently needs revisiting. That means we need to tinker with our constitution to accommodate new thoughts that will strengthen our nationality,” he stated.

General Babangida also advocated for the adoption of state policing, saying that the initial fears that state governors will misuse the officers and men of the state police have become moribund.

The former military ruler rounded up his message by appealing to Nigerians especially the youth to keep alive the dreams of the nation’s founders insisting that Nigeria has all it takes to lead the African continent by virtue of its population, diversities and sheer determination of its people. – Channels TV