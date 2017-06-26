Osun West By-Election; APC Candidate urges residents to reject PDP

The candidate of the All Progressives Party (APC) for the Osun West Senatorial by-election, Senator Mudasiru Hussain, has urged the people of the state to reject the People Democracy Party (PDP) once again, as they did in 2015.

He said this in Osogbo the state capital, yesterday, while felicitating with Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el Fitr marking the completion of the Ramadan fasting.

Hussain said PDP remained a dangerous party to the future of Nigeria and Osun State, and therefore urged the people of Osun West Senatorial District to massively vote for APC in the July 8 by-election.

He also urged Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to remember the sacrifices of the last one month and the rewards ahead after the period of self-denial.

“We have all spent one full month in sacrifice and we were ready to let go many things we would have desired, all in obedience to Allah’s injunctions. If we therefore extend this to our national life, it is certain that our country is on the path to recovering its glory.” he said.