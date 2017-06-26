16 killed and 13 injured by suicide bombers in Maiduguri

16 persons have been killed while 13 others have been injured by Boko Haram sicide bombers hours after successful Eid prayers in Maiduguri the Borno State capital.

Damian Chukwu, Commissioner of Police in charge of Borno Police Command confirmed this while briefing the Press in his office on Monday a few hours after the incidences.

He said, "A sucide bomber entered the premisis of the University of Maiduguri and entered the office of the securitymen and detonated the bomb killing herself and three others among whom was a lady identified as Beckky Edubi".

The Police Commissioner also said that two sucide bombers also entered a residential area in Zannari ward of the town and detonated his devise killing eight others and injuring 15 while another bomber killed himself and another was arrested life but later died from his injuries.

CP Damian Chukwu also stated that in the early hours of Monday two female sucide bombers again entered the premisis of the University and detonated their devise killing themselves and one another.

"The dead and injured have been evacuated to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and the injured are responding to treatment" he said.

"Something tells me that if not for the tight security put in place during the Eid prayers , they would have unleashed their acts on the praying ground.

"It is better to kill a fly with a machine gun than to use the broom and allow it to escape and cause harm".