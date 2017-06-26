Nigerians react to Buhari’s Eid-el Fitr speech delivered in Hausa

Many Nigerians have continued to react to the voice message said to have been released by President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians felicitating with them on the occasion of Eid-el Fitr.

The Presidency yesterday said Buhari, in the voice message, thanked Nigerians for their consistent prayers for his well-being. The President, who spoke for exactly one minute two seconds, delivered his first message to Nigerians in 50 days in his native Hausa language.

He also urged all citizens, irrespective of their socio-political affiliations, to always avoid hate speech and divisive tendencies capable of causing disaffection among them.

He also prayed for good harvest as farmers embarked on agricultural activities occasion by the commencement of rainfalls across the country.

But reacting to the voice message former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-kayode said that it was not President Buhari that spoke in the Sallah audio recording. He also said it was an insult to Nigeria for the President to have spoken in Hausa language.

‘It was NOT @MBuhari that spoke in today’s Sallah day audio recording. And for whoever it was to address the nation in hausa is insulting.’

Also Reno Omokri‏ on his own said that ‘President Buhari is the President of all Nigeria. He is not the President of only those who can speak/understand Hausa! This is an outrage!!

More so Bolu Ayeye said ‘I don’t believe the person who gave the Eid message was Buhari’.

See other twitter reactions below:



H.A.Hayatu @HAHayatu Imagine how I would have felt if Obasanjo addressed the nation in Yoruba or GEJ in Ijaw. Whoever told Buhari to speak in Hausa is shallow 6:48 PM - 25 Jun 2017



Yemie Fasipe 🇳🇬 @YemieFASH D most ridiculous thing abt D voice message they said Buhari sent is that it was in Hausa, Imagine Osibanjo addressing D nation in Yoruba. 5:02 PM - 25 Jun 2017



Kelechi Nkoro ✔@K1Says How can President Buhari address 170 Million Nigerians with Hausa language or maybe he wasn't talking to us all...? 5:06 PM - 25 Jun 2017 · Victoria Island, Nigeria



Nedu Ekeke #BBOG ✔@Nedunaija Did Buhari expect Yoruba Muslims, Igala Muslims, all non Hausa-speaking Muslims to learn Hausa if they want to understand his Eid message? 9:51 PM - 25 Jun 2017



Rosanwo @rosanwo The president can't be gone for 50 days with no sight of him, only for his team to release an audio in Hausa language, bad PR. 4:17 PM - 25 Jun 2017



Douglas Onyemah @afridog Why on earth should Buhari send a goodwill message to Nigeria in Hausa???If he actually did.He is fuelling embers of disunity in Nigeria 7:11 AM - 26 Jun 2017



Black Caesar @sophia03134997 @NigeriaInfoAbj Mr president message on salah ,he forgot he represent the nation not Hausa only and some Muslim faithfuls in the south . 7:06 AM - 26 Jun 2017



Cinderella Man ✔@Osi_Suave At a time when the Acting President is Uniting Nigeria. BUHARI sent a sallah message in Hausa 8:21 PM - 25 Jun 2017



Ali George @aligthebaptist Naira fell from N187/$1 to N505/$1 and President Buhari didn't say a word; Sallah day comes n our Hausa President suddenly finds his voice 7:41 PM - 25 Jun 2017



