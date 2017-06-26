Cleric Urges Nigerians to shun divisive talks

A Muslim cleric has called Nigerians to desist from divisive utterances and actions.

This was the crux of the sermon delivered by Imam Abdul-Hafeez Abdul-Azeez Ariremako during the Eidul-Fitr prayer held at Ologun-eru, Ibadan on Sunday.

“There could be no growth, development, progress and peace in an atmosphere of disunity and disharmony." he said.

Ariremako, who is the Chief Imam of The Muslim Congress (TMC), Oyo State, stressed that the rich tribal diversity in Nigeria was a deliberate design by Almighty Allah for complementary advantages.

While decrying the recent (May 30) sit at home order declared by the people of Biafra, he stressed that “Nigeria belongs to all of us (Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba); it will remain one forever and all attempts to shred it up should be eschewed as such is definitely not in the interest of the nation and its founding fathers.

After lauding the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration on the war against terrorism and corruption, the renowned Islamic scholar advised the federal government to “always listen to and consider its critics because it is only in criticism that a good policy can be better."

Commenting on the Saudi-Qatar diplomatic crisis, Imam Ariremako who described the situation as unfortunate, recommended the spirit of brotherhood as the only antidote to the crises in the Muslim world, adding that the power and unconquerable strength of the Muslims rests in their unity and togetherness.

Ariremako, opined that Muslims would attain their divinely ordained position in the comity of nations if they took contemporary education and relevant skills acquisition seriously like their predecessor in the prophetic generation.