Eid il Fitri; Ooni of Ife rejoices with Muslims

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has felicitated with Muslims all in Nigeria and all over the world on the successful completion of Ramadan fasting climaxed with the Celebrations of Eid El fitr.

Oba ‘Ismail’ Ogunwusi also urged the Muslim faithful to emulate Prophet Mohammed(SWA) who remains an embodiment of the tenets of Quran and principles of Ramadan.

In a statement signed by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare, Oba Ogunwusi expressed displeasure over the sacrilegious attitude of some Muslims especially those in position of monarchical authority and government who during or after Ramadan adamantly refuse to desist from ungodly acts of crimes, selfishness, theft, arrogance, animosity, hatred, provocative speeches and other things forbidden by the Ramadan.

“God is perfect, he made Ramadan the most precious month in the Islamic calendar(Hijri) and he made it obligatory for the Muslims to fast throughout the month with a view to purifying them and making them useful to him and the society, especially those in the position of leadership such as traditional rulers, Clergymen, politicians and Public office holders.

“It is thus unfortunate that several people who are supposed to always be guided by the tenets of the holy Quran and principles of Ramadan only observe the fasting for the fun of it as they during or after the Eid El fitr adamantly engage in ungodly acts like sinful sex, falsehood, arrogance, malice, unforgivingness, theft, fraud, unnecessary enmity, baseless hatred and provocative speeches capable of jeopardizing our peaceful coexistence as a people regardless of religion and culture." Ooni said

The revered monarch emphasized the importance of Ramadan and Eid El fitr as periods when Muslims are encouraged to forgive and forget their differences or animosities that may have occurred before the holy month, reminding the Muslims that Ramadan is also the month the Holy Quran was given to Prophet Muhammad.

“Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar when Muslims fast during daylight hours. It is a month that teaches us how to love, how to make peace, how to be generous and how to be disciplined. Above all, the holy Qur’an was first revealed during this month, so it is the month of the Quran therefore, disobedience to the teaches of Ramadan is disobedience to the holy Quran."

Ooni, in the concluding part of the statement prayed for President Mammadu Buhari’s health recovery and admonished Nigerians to always support the government with their prayers.

“As Eid El fitr symbolizes the sharing of love and joy with one another, Nigerians should at this period pray fervently for the government at all levels especially our dear President who is undergoing medical treatment in the UK. May the Almighty Allah Grant him quick recovery.” Ooni prayed.