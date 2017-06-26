Fire outbreak at House on the Rock Church Abuja

Fire broke out on Sunday at the House on the Rock Church in Abuja. The church is located close to the National stadium Abuja and close to the City Gate.

Our correspondent who passed by the airport road on Sunday reports that the building was visibly ablaze while fire fighters were struggling to put out the flames.

Coincidentally, there was a heavy downpour at the time our correspondent passed by.

The cause of the fire is yet unknown.



A member of the Church who spoke to our correspondent said that the main building had not been in use for a while now as renovation work was going on.

Mr Joseph Peter who sounded sad said that he just left the church at about 1:00P.M. Sunday afternoon after the day's service and all was well.

According to a twitter user Abayomi Shogunle, there were 7 fire-fighter trucks at the church premises trying to put out the fire.

Shogunle also tweeted a video of the burning church.

Fire fighters struggling to quench the fire that gutted the House on the Rock Church building at Airport Road in Abuja on Sunday. Photo: Hogan Bassey/NAN

Part of the church affected by the fire. Photo: Hogan Bassey/NAN

House on the Rock was founded in December 1994 by Pastor Paul A. Adefarasin in Lagos, Nigeria.

The ministry was established to be a vanguard 21st century Church with a vision of empowering believers for the fulfilment of their God-ordained destinies.

Since its' inception the Church has grown far beyond the borders of Lagos, with over 40 daughter Churches and missions in Nigeria and across the globe.

The Abuja Church popularly called “The Refuge” by church members was formed in 1999 as a springboard for strategic ministry in the northern region of Nigeria and beyond.