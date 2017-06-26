KANO STATE GOVT. PURCHASES MEDICAL EQUIPMENT WORTH N2. BILLION FOR ITS SPECIALIST HOSPITAL

Kano state government has purchased N2.8 billion high-tech equipment for its newly constructed Giginyu Specialist Hospital in the state capital.

The equipment includes a 1. 5 Tesla Magnetic Resonance Imaging, MRI machine, purchased at the cost of about N500 million, which is the first of its kind to be installed in any public hospital in Nigeria.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a non-invasive imaging technology often used for disease detection, diagnosis, and treatment monitoring. It is globally accepted that today, the standard for MRI in a clinical setting is a 1.5 Tesla (Magnetic field strength) facility.

Speaking during a visit to monitor installation of the appliances, the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje explained that his administration decided to invest in the project to reduce the medical tourism and its impact on the society.

“We are so committed to making our health sector strong, to reduce medical tourism and to save human lives. With these facilities, people do not have to travel aboard for treatment” he said.

Governor Ganduje said when the hospital commences operation, it will serve both rich and poor Nigerians, adding that medical personnel to be deployed to the place would undergo training to ensure efficient management of the equipment.

“The medical personnel who will work here must be trained and fully committed so that the investment we are making here will last for a long time”, the governor emphasized.

Conducting the governor round, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, explained that installation of the facilities would be completed within the next few weeks, adding that some professional expatriates have been engaged to train local health workers on how to handle the special the equipment.

“With the facilities installed here, even doctors from teaching hospitals in this part of the country can benefit in terms training and research”, the commissioner added.

Appliances being installed at the Giginyu hospital include CT scan machine, Digital X-Ray machine, mammography machine, fluoroscopy machine, Ultra sound HD Machine, Dialysis equipment and intensive care unit digital beds among others.

Meanwhile, the governor inspected newly purchased and installed multimillion blending plant and storage facility at the state Agricultural Supply Company, KASCO, where he urged employees of the company to sustain their zeal.

Salihu Tanko Yakasai

DG Media & Communications

Government House Kano

June 25, 2017.