I APOLOGIZE TO WORKERS OF BORNO FOR NOT PAYING SALARIES BEFORE SALLAH-Shettima

The Borno state Governor Hon. Kashim Shettima has apologized to the state civil servants for his governments' inability to pay them their June salaries due to some technical hitches.

The Governor tendered his apology in his Sallah message, when he hosted members of his party, security operatives and businessmen to a Sallah Launch at the Government House in Maiduguri.

He said “I sincerely apologize to the workers for our inability to pay their June Salary before the Sallah due to technical hitches. It is not a deliberate act, we were able to pay members of the Environmental vanguard and Civilian JTF, because their payment was done through cash table payment but immediately after the public Holiday, we are going to pay them on Wednesday”.

The governor also called on party loyalists to unite and move the state forward, as the task before the state is enormous, adding that the state is also facing the danger of famine, as for many years people were not able to go to farm due to Boko Haram insurgency.

Shettima commended the Federal Government for release 15,000 metric tons of grains to cushion the hardship being faced by the IDPs, stressing that government is going to commence the distribution of grains to host communities because according to him, more than 1.3million of the IDP are living within the host communities and most of the NGO`s have not been focusing on them.

While commending the security agencies for the war on insurgency, he said all hands must be on deck to see that lasting peace is restored in the North-east, pointing out that in the coming weeks they are going to discuss with the military to see how the recent incessant attacks can be contained and for complete peace to be restored.