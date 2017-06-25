Photo News: Mrs. Bolanle Ambode Celebrates Eid-il-Fitri at Marina Waterfront, Epe, Lagos

The wife of the Lagos State Governor, Her Excellency, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode celebrated Eid-il-Fitri with Lagosians at Marina Waterfront, Epe, Lagos.

Below are some of the activities captures in photos

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode presenting gift to one of the winners of dancing competition, Mrs. Idiat Tugbeyi, during the Eid-il-Fitri celebration, at one of the designated centres, Marina Waterfront, Epe, Lagos, on Sunday, 25th June, 2017.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (m) flanked by Hon. Abiodun Tobun (L); and Mrs. Toyin Awoseyin (r), during the Eid-il-Fitri celebration, at one of the designated centres, Marina Waterfront, Epe, Lagos, on Sunday, 25th June, 2017.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (2ndright); Hon. Abiodun Tobun (m); Mrs. Toyin Awoseyin (r); Chief Akanni Seriki (L), during the Eid-il-Fitri celebration, at one of the designated centres, Marina Waterfront, Epe, Lagos, on Sunday, 25th June, 2017.