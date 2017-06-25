If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

General News | 25 June 2017 20:51 CET

Pictures: Osinbajo Hosts President Buhari’s Son, Other Muslims During Eid Celebrations In Abuja

By The Nigerian Voice

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo hosted Muslim faithfuls, and religious leaders to the 2017 Eid-El-Fitr Celebration (Sallah) which took place in his official residence at the Presidential Villa today in Abuja, 25th June 2017. PHOTOS: NOVO ISIORO




Osinbajo with Buhari's son


Garba Shehu (left) Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (right) with a boy during the Eid celebrations on Sunday



IT WOULD HAVE BEEN NICE,IF IT HAD NOT BEEN OTHREWISE.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,

