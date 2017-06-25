Women Are Pillars of the Church – Obiano

The governor of Anambra State Chief Willie Obiano has described women as pillars of the church. Governor Obiano stated this on the occasion of the 31st Awka Diocesan Women’s Conference (ADWOC) of the Anglican Communion held at St. Mary's Anglican Church, Nri Anaocha Local Government Area.

Governor Obiano who was represented by his wife, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu (Osodieme) observed the laudable projects embarked-on by the Anglican women like the Examination hall for the Anglican convent, hostel and classroom blocks at Mary-Sumna Vocational etc. are clear demonstration of the value-adding attributes they make for the growth and progress of the church.

Said Osodieme: “Women are indeed pillars of the church. Apologies to our men, who are the foundation. The commitment of our women is very obvious and we can see that in the effort of the Anglican women who meet regularly like in this conference to discuss and pool resources from among themselves, donors and well-wishers to execute church projects. That is what makes them pillars in the propagation of the Christian faith. I must say that the effort of the women gladdens my heart.”

Wife of Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu (Osodieme), and Senator, Iyom, Uche Ekwunife, during the 31stAwka Diocesan Women’s Conference (ADWOC)Cake at St Mary’s Anglican Church Nri.

The governor’s wife assured the congregation and conference delegates of the safety of all are assured within Anambra because there is adequate security.

In her words, “Anambra is our state and we all know that our governor has been steadfast ‎at work to ensure it remains the safest state. Anything that will help us build and prosper it should be supported by all. We thank God for him and for the fact that he is doing well for the people, that is why they call him, "Alert Governor" for prompt payment of salaries. Please I urge you all to continue to pray for him to sustain the tempo of work.”

Osodieme called on the Mothers Union of the Anglican Communion to sustain their dedication to the progress of the church as well as their responsibilities as parents to encourage prayers from all and sundry for the governor and his team to continue to deliver democracy dividends to Ndi Anambra. She also congratulated the President of Mothers Union and Wife of the Bishop, Mrs. Martha Ibezim and the Anglican women as well as acknowledged the support Senator Uche Ekwunife gave the organizers to host the successful conference.

In his Homily, Anglican Bishop of Awka Diocese, ‎His Lordship, Rt. Rev. Alexander Ibezim called on the congregation and conference delegates to live life true Christians both in character and actions so as to make heaven. The Bishop who buttressed his preaching with Biblical passage of Daniel Chapter 11vs.2b: asked the congregation, do you know God? To know God he said involves a personal encounter with Christ.

Cross-section of the congregation and Conference delegates during the 31st Awka Diocesan Women’s Conference (ADWOC) Cake at St Mary’s Anglican Church Nri.

According to him, the Church of God is no longer preaching the message of conversion because the Bible has been turned upside down with a lot of deceit. He observed that people flock to churches to register in other to be seen, but their reflects something different, stressing that those who know God, live a life of service like Christ and are given powers to become children of God. Bishop Ibezim called for love of neighbours especially in these times of hardship and hunger.

The equally commended governor Obiano and his wife for the good work they are doing for Ndi Anambra and prayed to God’s for their protection and guidance.

The well attended conference attracted many prominent sons and daughters of Anambra State including, Senator, Iyom, Uche Ekwunife who hails from Nri kingdom, Wife of APGA national Chairman, Iyom Mary Oye amongst other dignitaries.