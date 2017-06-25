Osun PDP Felicitates with Muslims, Urges Them Not to Let The Lessons of Ramadan Slip Away

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), has facilitated with Muslim faithfuls in the state as they join their counterpart across the world to celebrate Eid-el-fitr after the successful completion of Ramadan fast.

In a release issued by the PDP Chairman, Hon Soji Adagunodo and made available to our reporter in Osogbo, he charged the Muslims not to let the lessons of Ramadan slip away, urging them to embrace peace at all times.

Adagunodo said “we should be our brothers keeper and we must always be at peace at all times.”

The Osun PDP chairman used the opportunity to urge the people of Osun West Central senatorial district to come out en masse and vote for the PDP in the July 8 bye election.

According to him, it is only the PDP that can bring the desired change and development to Osun state adding that it is only in an atmosphere of peace that development can thrive.