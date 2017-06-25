IMO DEPUTY GOVERNOR PREACHES AGAINST DIVISIVE UTTERANCES, HATE

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has called on Nigerians to change their negative attitudes, which its impacts are divisive and retrogressive.

Prince Madumere made the call while fielding questions from the newsmen shortly after Presidential address of the Archbishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Revd Emmanuel Chukwuma at the occasion of the 16th Synod, which held at Christ Redemption Church, Enugu State last Friday.

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, MFR with Archbishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Revd. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, OON and wife among other Bishops and clergy after the Presidential address of the Archbishop on the occasion of 16th Synod of Enugu Diocese at Christ Redemption Church, Anglican Communion, Enugu State

He regretted Nigeria’s continued retrogression in the area of national cohesion and nationhood, the development he described as unfortunate.

He however attributed the sorry situation to the insincerity of some leaders who see position of authority as an opportunity to advance the course of hegemonic disposition of a group. He also took a swipe at some people whose stock in trade is to continue to advance their course of elusive State. He regretted that the people behind the dastardly situation are smiling to the banks from the donations of gullible citizens.

He therefore called on Nigerians to rededicate their faith in Nigerian project and see one another as one, asking adoption of all as brothers.

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, MFR with Archbishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Revd. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, OON and wife among other Bishops and clergy after the Presidential address of the Archbishop on the occasion of 16th Synod of Enugu Diocese at Christ Redemption Church, Anglican Communion, Enugu State

He also called on the leaders at the upper echelon to be sensitive in their decisions and policy pronouncements, attributing it to the major cause of worries of marginalization and suspicion in the country. He advised them to show patriotism in all their dealings with the people since it is only by their actions and inactions that their followers will learn patriotism.

Speaking further, he described religious leaders as very strategic for the re-orientation of citizens, submitting that no religion supports violence, hate and divisive disposition in any union but preaches tolerance, unity and love.

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, MFR with Archbishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Revd. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, OON and wife among other Bishops and clergy after the Presidential address of the Archbishop on the occasion of 16th Synod of Enugu Diocese at Christ Redemption Church, Anglican Communion, Enugu State

He described Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma as one the fearless Nigerians religious leaders who has never minced words in speaking his minds on the ills of the nation and at various times pointed fingers at quarters people fear to talk about. I encourage him and many others to stand in the gap and continue to preach peace to the religious faithful and its importance for the progress of Nigeria.

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere conferring with Venerable Dr. Sunday Iherue during the Presidential address of the Archbishop on the occasion of 16th Synod of Enugu Diocese at Christ Redemption Church, Anglican Communion, Enugu State

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media