Destination wedding…Lagos Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni throws classy wedding for daughter in America.

Like a fairy tale come to life, the beautiful daughter of Lagos Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, got married yesterday, Saturday, to a police officer in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, in a wedding ceremony that was as classy as it was expensive.

The wedding unfolded like a red carpet, rolling out smoothly far from Lagos city, Nigeria, on the grand boulevards and palatial pleasure domes of the United States.

Yes, the banquet hall, luxurious and expansive on its own, was taken to a new level of extravagance with flower and light decorations covering up the entire space including the ceiling, walls, and pillars. The result was a perfect fairy-tale scene.

In the midst of splendor rarely seen in this part of the world, the bells pealed, crowds cheered, the expensive flowers that ornamented the venue bloomed like it was in its habitat at winter, even the sun put in a timely appearance to felicitate with the couple and especially, the bride’s father, a super cop of note.

Owoseni, a very hardworking policeman, was a study in sheer happiness that day. He had spared no expense to gift his daughter a befitting wedding. Guests flown in from Nigeria and all over the world to celebrate with the Owosenis.