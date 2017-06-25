Buhari calls for unity in Eid-el-Fitr message

President Muhammadu Buhari called for unity in his Eid-el-Fitr message to Nigerians, just days after the acting president Yemi Osinbajo and progressive governors condemned all divisive rhetoric from secessionist agitators.

"I, again, appeal to all Nigerians to avoid reckless statements or actions against our fellow countrymen. We should all resolve to live in peace and unity in our great country, which is the envy of many less endowed nations, the president said.

"I am immensely grateful to God for his mercy in guiding us successfully to conclude another Ramadan fast. My greetings to all Nigerian Muslims and our brother Christians on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.

"May the lessons of Ramadan namely; piety, self-denial, prayers and generosity to the poor and needy be with us for all time.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Muslims have been directed to observe eid-el-fitr on Sunday to effectively mark the end of the Ramadan.

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, said that the order followed the sighted of the moon in some locations in Nigeria.