Arrest of Serving Army Personnel who is a Gangmember Of Evans the Most Notorious Kidnapper in Nigeria.

In follow up to his Confessions of Multiple Kidnappings, Armed Robberies and Collection of Billions of Naira as Ransom and Mentioning of his remaining Gangmembers at large Including Army Personnel, A Serving Lance Corporal in The Nigeria Army, L/Cpl Victor Chukwunonso with Army No: 09/NA/64/6317 Attached to Nigeria Army Band Corps Abatti Barrack Surulere Lagos Native of Onitsha Anambra State was Arrested by IRT today 23/6/17 at about 2100hrs in OJO Area of Lagos.

Cpl Victor Confessed to have followed Evans for kidnapping in Lagos State 3 times where he Got 2million, 1.5million and 3Million Naira Respectively as his Share. Serious efforts to arrest remaining Gangmembers in Progress.