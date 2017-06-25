President Donald Trump has indicted his predecessor Barack Obama in the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election meddling by Russia following recent developments in ongoing investigation.

Trump on Saturday took to his twitter handle saying that after months of investigation, there has been no evidence of “collusion.”

His response comes hours after a Washington Post article was published detailing the Obama administration's response to Russian cyberattacks.

The president has been quick to defend himself against any allegations suggesting his personal involvement with Russia in terms of the election,

While Trump's tweet in response to the Washington Post story questions why the Obama camp “did nothing” about Russian meddling in the 2016 election, the article itself indicates otherwise.

According to the article, Obama's actions in response to findings that the Russians were specifically targeting Hillary Clinton's campaign for president in an effort to elect Trump were “modest,” not non-existent.

Though some staffers of the former president reportedly believe the Obama administration could have been more aggressive in its response to the threat, others stand by his actions.

Obama issued economic sanctions on Russia in late 2016, in addition to approving a “cyber-weapon” to be used on Russia to defend America from further threats.

That cyber weapon was never used, and is now under the jurisdiction of Trump for release.