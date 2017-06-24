Osun West By-Election: APC candidate, Hussain says PDP has lost relevance in Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress candidate for the Osun West senatorial by-election, Senator Mudasiru Hussain has said that the advancement of his senatorial zone and the entire Osun is the driving spirit behind his ambition to return to the Upper chamber of the National Assembly.

Hussain who stated this in Iwo, the headquarters of the Osun West senatorial district, noted that the APC has shown well enough that it is the only political party that is determined to bail Nigeria out of social political and economic hardship.

The APC candidate had earlier visited Ede South, Ede North, Egbedore council areas which are part senatorial zone in furtherance of his mobilization of supporters for his ambition to return to the Senate.

The candidate had in 2015 relinquished his seat in the Senate for the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke who died in April this year.

Hussain had emerged as the candidate of the party after a primary election which however featured him as the sole candidate after the withdrawal of the younger brother of the late senator, Mr. Ademola Adeleke.

Hussain said that if anything, the Rauf Aregbesola administration in Osun has demonstrated what good governance is all about.

He said on the other hand, the Peoples Democratic Party, on the platform of which Adeleke is set to contest, brought Nigeria to her present predicament through its anti-people policies and its almost official kleptocratic tendencies.

“The government of this party APC is the only party through which you have seen that good governance is possible. In our state alone, we have seen what this party represents through the mega-schools, through the legacy roads, through school feeding, through other policies that show that it is the people that matter.

“On the other hand, you know what the PDP has taken us through in this country. We know that the PDP having lost the control of the Nigerian resources, has been running from pillar to post to regain relevance. Never will they find their feet on our soil again,” the APC candidate said.

Those who joined Hussain at the rally were the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, Speaker House of Assembly of Osun, Rt Hon Najeem Salam, Elder Peter Babalola, members of the House of Assembly from the zone and other political office holders.