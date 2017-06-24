Eid il Fitr; Osun Police comb areas

The Osun State Police Command on Friday raided some areas in the state capital, Osogbo and ended up arresting 30 Indian hemp sellers and smokers.

When contacted, the Police Public Relation Officer, SP Folasade Odoro said the raid was in respect of the fast approaching "Eid il Fitr" the end of the fast festival for Muslims.

She explained that the raid would be done every day until the festive period is over.

Also, she said the raid was done particularly during the festive period and the Indian hemp sellers were arrested because the thugs might get high smoking the hemp and attack the residents of the state during the period.

She added that those arrested would be charged to court if there are clear evidences against them regarding the act.