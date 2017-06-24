A dreaded intervention…Top banks in trouble over kidnap kingpin, Evans’ dirty deals with bank executives.

The sweet simplicity of the steep per cents attains bitterness and an unparalleled form of ugliness in the currency-activated halls and offices of Nigerian banks even as you read. Several bank managers are afflicted by fear and indescribable dread of what grief may come in the wake of their liaisons with the billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike (aka Evans), who do dirty deals with the bank executives.

Some commercial banks allegedly used by billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike (aka Evans), for ‘business’ transactions may be questioned by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), according to the news doing the rounds.

The names of the banks and their levels of involvement will be determined by the investigators. The lenders will be investigated for possible money laundering and failure to report suspicious transactions.

The investigation, The Nation learnt, will ascertain whether the lenders followed the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) reporting guidelines in filling reports, observed Customer Due Diligence (CDD) and followed Know Your Customer (KYC) directives of the CBN on account opening. No sooner than the CBN promised to probe them than the banks engaged in a fierce hustle to prevent their names from getting published.

Sources in a very popular new generation bank revealed that, at the moment, senior executives in the banks are engaging in random meetings within and outside the boardroom to decide on how to dodge the ricocheting bullets of financial crisis and legal prosecution if found guilty of any wrongdoing.

You couldn’t have forgotten so soon when Evans’ wife mentioned a bank’s name that officials regularly come to their house in Magodo to see her husband for business transactions.