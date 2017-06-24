Tiemou Bakayoko chose Chelsea over Manchester United because of Antonio Conte

Tiemou Bakayoko opted for a move to Chelsea over Manchester United because he wanted to work for Antonio Conte , according to L'Equipe.

Monaco's midfield powerhouse had been targeted by both Premier League giants following his exploits for the Ligue 1 champions last season but is set to snub Jose Mourinho's interest and follow the example set by his France international teammate N'Golo Kante.

On Friday RMC Sport claimed that a fee had been agreed between Monaco and Chelsea and the former Rennes star will commit to a five-year contract with the Premier League champions.

N'Golo Kante turned down Manchester United last year to sign for Chelsea (Picture: Getty)

Bakayoko's arrival at Chelsea could see Nemanja Matic link up with Jose Mourinho again at Manchester United (Picture: Getty)

The 22-year-old will undergo a medical next week ahead of a proposed €40 million (£35m) move with the player due to travel to London early next week to complete his medical and finalise his transfer.

L'Equipe, meanwhile, claim Conte's influence was decisive, despite Mourinho's interest, as it had been last summer when Kante turned the Special One down despite receiving a phone call from the Manchester United manager.

'It was amazing to have Mourinho call me, even though I'd been warned before how he would appeal to me. I listened to his arguments about why I should move to United,' Kante told Sky last year.