GOV OKOWA, OBASEKI COMMISSIONS BRIDGE 98.7 FM RADIO IN ASABA.

In response to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa's call for synergy between public and private sectors to grow the state economy, an illustrious son of Igbuzor and medical practitioner turn broadcast icon, Dr Henry Nzekwu on Friday June 23, added another feather to his cap with the official comissioning of Bridge FM 98.7 radio station.

His Excellency the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa with his brother governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, attended the official commissioning of the Radio Station in Asaba on Friday June 23.

Speaking at the ceremony, Gov. Okowa said the world will be a better place if the right information devoid of falsehood and blackmail is regularly disseminated to mass audiences through various channels of communucation which includes print and electeonic media.

Executive Assistant on Communication to the Governor of Delta State, Barrister Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe quoted the governor as saying that negative and false informaton has the capacity of destroying the society and our country which is why media practitioners must strive hard to deploy high level professionalism in performing their constitutional responsibilities as members of the fourth in the realm, in nation building.

"A person that has been misinformed is dangerous to society because of the negative mindset created from decoded messages contained in news items, articles and other information platforms or medium.

"The Nigerian media must therefore partner with government and the corporate world to build our nation; this they can do by disseminating objective criticisms and balanced news reports. We can no longer dwell in the realm of negative news and destructive sensational publications capable of provoking uprising, breach of peace and persistent hate among our citizens and non-citizens alike.

"It is true that bad news travels faster and may as well conjure more attention but its aftermath effects can be very damaging, costly and painful. We owe our country huge responsibility as citizens; therefore the media as partners in progress with government must do the needful to exhibit its nation building roles through fairness and objective dissemination of information.

"Your primary role is to educate, inform and entertain a mass audience as watchdogs of our society. Your functions in nation building is so vital to the extent that the mass media can either build or destroy any society.

"I urge the management of Bridge FM 98.7 radio to ensure that the basic rules of professional conducts in the practice of Journalism profession are strictly applied in the discharge of your constitutional roles as partners in nation building; expose evil and commend good governance where necessary.

"I Congratulate my friend and brother, Dr Henry Nzekwu and his team for the huge investment and I look forward to a lasting and healthy relationship between Bridge FM management and Delta State Government.

"You have taken some of our people out of the congested labour market and I am happy about that. Wealthy Deltans should come home to invest and assist to provide jobs for our youths and women; so as to compliment the State Job Creation Initiative. On our part as government we shall continue to partner with Bridge FM."

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki said Dr Henry Nzekwu has been an outstanding friend of many years and still counting. He commended the management and staff of Bridge FM for their innovation and new broadcast contents which the radio station has brought into the industry.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Bridge FM, Dr Nzekwu said "our station is a state of the art facility with avant-garde equipment and an amazing team that combines the energy of youth and the wisdom of experience in educating, informing and entertaining mass audience.

"Bridge FM is all about connecting people, connecting voices, bringing the gap between generations, between societal strata, between the sexes, bringing people together because we all need each other and our world is much better when we have better understanding of each other."

Gov Obaseki joined Okowa in cutting the tape and the later graciously asked the former to cut the tape as guest of honour.

It was a unique event witnessed by top government officials and captains of industry including the Chairman of Brilla FM, Larry Ezamodje, Commissioner for Information in Delta State, Hon Patrick Ukah, his Ministry of Economic Planning colleague, Dr Kingsley Emu, Principal Secretary to Delta State Governor, Hilary Obi Ibegbulem, the Chief Press Secretary to Delta State Governor, Charles Aniagwu.