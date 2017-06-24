FG to sanction non-complying MDAs over Executive Order policy

The Federal Government has issued further directives to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on the full implementation of the Executive Order 001, 2017 on the promotion of transparency and efficiency in the business environment or face sanction.

This warning is contained in a circular titled “Further Directives on the Implementation of the Executive Order 001, 2017 by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)”, signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Winifred Oyo-Ita and issued to all the MDAs of the Federal Government.

The circular said Acting President Yemi Osinbajo directed additional strategies for the full implementation of the provision of the EO-001, 2017 which states that each MDA shall set up an Implementation Team for Executive Order No.001 of not more than five staff members to be headed by an officer in the Directorate Cadre.

“And that the progress of implementation of the Executive Order No. 001 shall be tracked and the performance of MDAs ranked and reported to the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) such that star performing MDAs will be recognized and those otherwise sanctioned,” the circular said.

As further support to MDAs in the implementation of the provisions of the EO-001, 2017, it states that a Focus Workshop on the Operationalization of the EO- 001, 2017 for members of the implementation team is scheduled to hold at two sessions per day on Wednesdays and Thursday from 28th Juneto 27th July, 2017, at the conference room of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The circular further directed that attendance is mandatory for nominated officials as earlier directed and that ministries will be expected to hold in-house workshop and thereafter include their other staff and agencies under their supervision.