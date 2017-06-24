Rivers Information Commissioner, Tam-George, Resigns

Austin Tam-George, the commissioner of information and communication in Rivers State has resigned from the cabinet of Governor Nyesom Wike.

According to a source with intimate knowledge of the situation, Dr. Tam-George, dropped his resignation letter with Governor Wike at about 1pm on Friday, June 23, 2017 in a move that “surprised even close friends”.

“No reason was given for his resignation in the letter,” the source in the Rivers State Government House told The Trent.

Efforts to reach Tam-George for comment were futile. According to a source, he had taken a flight to Lagos and was “still airborne”.

This is a developing story. More details will be uploaded as they come in.