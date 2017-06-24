Osun Govt warns residents against indiscriminate refuse dumping

The Osun State Government has sent a warning note to the residents of the state who engage in environmental laws violation.

The Government said it would henceforth arrest and prosecute any resident found wanton in this regard.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, Hon. Idowu Korede, disclosed this on Friday during an advocacy visit to the Correspondent’s Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Osogbo.

He expressed the state government readiness to begin the enforcement of environmental laws that would instil in the people of the state culture of sanitation.

According to him, it is imperative to enforce fully, the state environmental laws in order to change the attitudinal behaviour of residents towards sanitation of their environment.

He said the ministry is intensifying its sensitization programmes and raising awareness of residents towards indiscriminate refuse dumping and that afterwards, offenders would be arrested and prosecuted.

“Our people need sensitization and attitudinal change. If we dredge and free the water ways and our people still dump refuge in the water ways, government efforts would be futile.

“Activities of the government must be complemented by the people and they equally need to know that there is punishment for environmental laws violation.” he said

He said most of the diseases in this part of the world are environmental related, and keeping the environment clean will keep a lot of sickness and diseases away.

The commissioner used the opportunity of his visit to solicit for media support in sensitizing the public about the need to keep their environment clean at all times and refrain from indiscriminate refuse dumping.

He expressed that the people must make sanitation a way of life and a part of their existence, stressing that no one needs to wait for government to tell them to clean their environment.