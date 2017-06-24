Anambra 2017: All PDP, APC Members Should Decamp to APGA - OAU Stakeholders,

All the members of the Peoples Democratic Party and their counterparts in other political parties have been urged to decamp to All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA for the common good of ndị Anambra and ndị Igbo in general.

This formed part of the resolutions reached at the meeting of stakeholders in all Political Parties within Orumba North, Orumba South and Aguata local government areas held earlier today at the Triple Tree hotel, Amaokpala.

Speaking during the meeting, the convener, Chief Okechukwu Odunze who's on a tour of the 3 Senatorial Zones, emphasized that Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano "is a prayer answered," therefore, "we cannot afford to miss the opportunity of building our own party in a time like this."

Noting that aside APGA, other party members in Anambra "are hypocrites, they go to Abuja, become beggars but come down to Anambra and become agitators against their own people," Dr Odunze said "God gave ndị Anambra a working governor in the person of Chief Willie Obiano on whose great achievements we must stand like a people to form a strong alliance."

According to Dr Odunze, "governor Obiano is developing our communities in accordance with their natural endowments" while "aiding the agricultural development in our agrarian areas, he is also pushing for the infrastructural development of all communities according to the people's wish and needs."

"Looking at all the great works of the governor, one is charged not to sit at home and allow the boastful few to scuttle our progress"

"Any effort aimed at reelecting Obiano is not for the governor but for our children and our children's children," Dr Odunze added

Resolving to ensure that all politicians in the old Aguata region joins and ensures the victory of APGA, the stakeholders promised to advise all their sons and daughters to shelve their gubernatorial ambitions for "ọdịmma ndị Igbo" which will also increase the chances of Anambra South taking over after the 2nd term of governor Obiano.

Moving on to Ukpor Town Hall, Dr Odunze who was amazed by the mammoth crowd gave assurances that "no one can rig out APGA as far as ndị Anambra are on their guard."

Thanking the large number of stakeholders that gathered from Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ekwusigo and Ihiala local government areas, for their patience and solidarity, Dr Odunze explained the need for every Onye Anambra to "rally around Obiano and APGA to ensure that the all important November 18 election is won squarely for the governor."

Concurring to Dr Odunze's assertion, the stakeholders observed that APGA remains the only party ndị Igbo can run to considering the current State of the Nation with ultimata here and there.

There was unanimous affirmation that all hands must be on deck to actualize the desired victory for APGA come November, 2017.

Present at the meetings were major stakeholders in the various local government areas and leaders of thought at the grassroots level including youth and women leaders, market leaders and heads of community associations and kindred.

The stakeholders meeting continues tomorrow, Saturday, June 24 for Anambra North and Anambra Central Senatorial Districts.

Rtn Ifeanyi ANIAGOH