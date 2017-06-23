Lagos Police Nab 6 Suspected Armed Robbers Arrested, Weapons, Car Recovered + PHOTOS

The Lagos state Police Command has arrested six suspected armed robbers terrorising residents at Agbara road, Atan-Ota in Ogun and Lagos state respectively.

The hoodlums were apprehended by operatives of the command on patrol at Progress Hotel situated along Agbara road.

The suspects, Lawal sikini, Segun seda; lanre bello; Lawal mayowa; Azeez Mustapha and Tijani quryum specialize in snatching vehicles, handbags and other valuables from unsuspecting members.

Items recovered include a knife, a locally made pistol and a live cartridge.

A green Peugeot 206 with no registration number, which they used for their operations between Lagos and Ogun state was also recovered.

The suspects, found with exhibits have made confessional statements and are giving useful information to the police to track other gang members

According to the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, investigations are ongoing and effort is on to arrest other gang members.

Famous-Cole therefore advised members of the public to be vigilant as they go about their daily activities.