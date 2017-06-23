Recall: INEC notifies Dino Melaye of receipt of petition, to verify petitioners

The official recall process for Senator Dino Melaye of Kogi west Senatorial district has garnered momentum with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirming receipt of the petition by some voters seeking to recall the senator.

According to a statement by National Commissioner & Member, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Mallam Mohammed Haruna, “the Commission has formally acknowledged the receipt of the petition to the petitioners' representatives and has conveyed a letter notifying Senator Melaye of our receipt of the petition.”

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) held its regular weekly meeting today(Thursday) and considered the petition submitted by some registered voters from Kogi West Senatorial District to kickstart the process of recalling Senator Dino Melaye, the INEC statement reads.

“In accordance with the INEC guidelines for the recall of members of the National Assembly, the Commission has formally acknowledged the receipt of the petition to the petitioners' representatives and has conveyed a letter notifying Senator Melaye of our receipt of the petition.

“The next step is to verify that the petitioners are registered voters in the Kogi West Senatorial District.

“INEC will, on the 3rd of July, 2017 issue a public notice stating the day(s), time, location and other details for the verification exercise.”