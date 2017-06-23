Chelsea edging closer to £60million Virgil van Dijk transfer

Chelsea are reportedly making progress in their efforts to seal the transfer of Virgil van Dijk and have offered £60million for the Southampton defender.

The Netherlands international has been strongly linked with the Blues and a host of other top clubs this summer, such as their rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

Chelsea have been eager to land a new top quality centre-back signing this summer, with Leonardo Bonucci also eyed from Antonio Conte's old club Juventus.

Van Dijk has shone for Southampton (Picture: Getty)

Still, Sky Italia now claim Chelsea have decided to turn their attention to Van Dijk, and claim that while a deal is not yet struck it is 'almost there'.

Chelsea lost the legendary John Terry at the end of last season as his contract expired, and the west Londoners will need additions to provide more options over the likes of Gary Cahill and David Luiz.

Van Dijk was one of the best centre-backs in Europe last season and looks an ideal fit for Conte as he seeks to strengthen the depth of his squad.

Chelsea's small squad was enough to win the Premier League title in 2016/17, but more backup will surely be needed as the club prepares to return to the Champions League next season.