Osun West Senatorial Election; PDP debunks claim to spur violence 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has debunked the claims of the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Gboyega Famodun that the party is planning violence in respect of the fast approaching Osun West Senatorial Election.

In a release signed by the PDP State Chairman, Hon Soji Adagunodo, the party stated the its neither controls any security apparatus nor maintains a hidden force can be planning violence ahead of the election.

PDP also noted that It is the APC state government, under Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola that maintains a terror group called " State boys" in the last 7 years.

According to the release, "The attention of the Osun state chapter of the people's Democratic Party PDP has been drawn to a reckless allegations of plans for violence ahead of the July 8th senatorial election made against our party by the State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Prince Gboyega Famodun in a release issued today.

"We wish to state that the allegations are not only false and malicious but a clear indication that the APC is jittery, having seen its imminent electoral Waterloo in the forthcoming elections.

"Our party which neither controls any security apparatus nor maintains a hidden force can not be planning violence ahead of an election that will afford the good people of Osun state an opportunity to take back the stolen glory of the state.

"It is the APC state government, under Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola that maintains a terror group called " State boys" in the last 7 years. It is the APC that has a notoriety for issuing threats of fire and brimstone ahead of elections.

"It is the APC and Ogbeni Aregbesola that are on record to have called on innocent voters to use charms and amulets against even security agents in previous elections.

"We equally note that when the APC makes such wild allegations, there is a very high probability that it is planning some sinister breaches and only seeks to divert the attention of the security agencies."

The party thereby called on security agencies to start a prompt investigation on the State Government.

"We therefore call on all security agencies to beam a deeper searchlight on the state government house and other locations where Ogbeni and his state boys may be hatching plans to cause a breach ahead of the senatorial by-election.

"Our party upholds the best tradition of promoting a culture of free choice and the principles of one man, one vote in all previous elections. We are approaching this election with all democratic seriousness and adherence to the rules of the game and the laws of the land." It added.