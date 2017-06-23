A Rebuke To Governor Ambode As Lagos High Court Finds Waterfront Evictions To Be Unconstitutional, Cruel, Inhuman. Orders Resettlement

They danced. They sang. They smiled. Some cried. Others were silent, remembering at least five of their neighbours, brothers and fathers, who were shot dead by the police or thugs sponsored by a shameless royal family.

Residents of Otodo Gbame and other evicted waterfront communities in Lagos state on Wednesday 21 June, 2017, celebrated the best way they could with those who defended them; Justice and Empowerment Initiatives – Nigeria (JEI) and the Nigerian Slum and Informal Settlement (Federation), the final judgment given by Honourable Justice Onigbanjo of the Lagos State High Court in a fundamental rights enforcement case brought in October 2016.

The case was brought before the court after the Lagos state Government stated its intention to demolish all waterfront communities, citing frivolous reasons such as kidnapping and armed robbery attacks.