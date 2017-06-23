Dangote Cement to shut Ethiopian plant over mining disputes

Dangote Cement Plc , controlled by Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, said it may shut its operations in Ethiopia if authorities in the central state of Oromia don't reverse an order to cement makers to hand over control of some parts of their businesses to local young people.

Oromia state's East Shewa Zone administration wants the Nigerian company to outsource its pumice, sand and clay mines to youth groups or be responsible for “any problems” that may arise, according to a letter from the authority to Dangote that was seen by Bloomberg and verified with a representative of East Shewa's administration. The regional government sees the transfer of jobs in pumice production as a way to ease youth unemployment and quell unrest, according to the document.