Of Obafemi Awolowo and Yemi Osinbajo

Obafemi Awolowo and Yemi Osinbajo were both born in the month of March. Awolowo on March 6 1909 and Osinbajo, March 8 1957 respectively.

Awolowo and Osinbajo both Lawyers , earned the title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Awolowo was Pro Chancellor of the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University and relatedly Osinbajo was Chairman of the governing board of the Redeemers University.

Awolowo and Osinbajo are both from Ikenne, in Ogun State

Awolowo at age 57, was appointed Vice President of Federal executive council under the Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon who had the Biafran War to contend with

whereas Osinbajo at 57 years was selected as Vice Presidential cadidate to General Muhammadu Buhari who eventually had the Boko Haram Insurgency on his hands

Obafemi Awolowo has been referred to as the best President Nigeria never had and in the current dispensation many have described Acting President Osinbajo"s style of Leadership as a breath of fresh Air