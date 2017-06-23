Nigeria Declares Monday, Tuesday Ed-EL Fitr Public Holiday

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Monday, 26th and Tuesday 27th of June 2017 as Public Holiday to mark Id-El Fitr Celebration.

Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

He enjoined all Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general to use the occasion of the celebration for sober reflection and pray for peace, unity and progress of the nation in its march to nationhood.

General Dambazau urged all Nigerians to shun Hate Speeches and Divisive Tendencies and join hands with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to build a peaceful, strong and united Nigeria.