DELTA PDP MEGA RALLY HOLDS FRIDAY JUNE 23.

The Chairman of PDP DELTA MEGA RALLY Publicity Committee, Olorogun Ebenezer Okorodudu, PhD has debunked fake rumours making the rounds that the rally has been stopped by some irrelevant, disgruntled and mischievous political rascals.

He assured that the PDP Delta Mega Rally scheduled to hold on Friday June 23, at the Sapele Stadium will take place, adding that it will attract top party leaders, chieftains, all elected and appointed public office holders and political appointees from the three senatorial districts across the State.

Dr Okorodudu in a statement by the Executive Assistant on Communication to the Governor of Delta State and member of the mega rally publicity committee, Barrister Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, said LGA party chairmen should mobilize members within their jurisdiction to Sapele Stadium as specific strategies have been put in place to take records of membership participation per local government.

He urged party faithfuls and supporters to disregard any falsehood and senseless propaganda making the rounds especially on social media that the mega rally may not hold. The rally will hold on Friday, June 23, and nobody can stop the event.

"We are by this statement informing our party members, supporters and the general public that the mega rally will hold as scheduled as earlier announced. Time is 10 am prompt.

"You are to totally ignore any other counter information on social media or mass media generally; emanating from enemies of our great party and those working very hard to make Nigeria a one party nation," the statement added.