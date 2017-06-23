Steven Keshi Stadium: Delta Government Gives Approval For Completion Of Asaba Township Stadium, Others

Ahead of the International Athletics Competition to be hosted by Delta State, the State Executive Council has approved the speedy completion of all outstanding works including the spectator’s stand and tartan track of the Asaba Township Stadium.

This was one of the decisions reached at the SEC meeting held in Government House on Tuesday and Wednesday this week in Asaba.

The approval is in fulfillment of the pledge made by the State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, that the stadium would host the International Athletics Competition come 2018.

Speaking after the meeting, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, disclosed that approval was also given for the renovation/reconstruction of infrastructural facilities at Urhobo College, Effurun, Uwvie Local Government Area, as well as the revalidation of contract approval and payment for additional works for the construction, furnishing and equipping of Model Primary School, Burutu, in Burutu Local Government Area.

The two approvals are a manifestation of the determination of the state government to give children of school age quality education in a conducive learning environment, Ukah revealed.

According to the Commissioner for Information, Council further approved the revalidation of the improvement and expansion works of the water supply scheme in Bomadi.

This is in addition to the approval of the construction of Trans Warri/Ode-Itsekiri Bridges and access roads (completion of 12.8 km main alignment) in a bid to link the Riverine communities in that axis to the cities of Warri and Effurun, and the approval of the dualization of old Lagos-Asaba road from Emuhu junction to Agbor-Obi in Ika North East and Ika South Local Government Areas.