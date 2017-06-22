Wives of Legislators and Transition Chairmen Condole with Osodieme on death of Mother In law

Wives of State Legislators under the aegis Legislators Wives Association (LEWA) and wives of Transition Chairmen of twenty-one Local Government Areas in Anambra State Tuesday commiserated with the wife of Anambra State Governor, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) on the death of her mother in law Mrs. Christiana Obiano, Adinije who died recently at the age of 90.

The two groups who visited Osodieme at the Governor’s Lodge Amawbia, Anambra State were led by their Chairpersons, Mrs. Sylvia Oseke of LEWA, and Mrs. Ogechukwu Okafor who led delegation of wives of Transition chairmen respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairperson of LEWA, Mrs. Sylvia Oseke, told Mrs. Obiano that the Legislators Wives heard of the death of her mother in-law and came to commiserate with her. According to Mrs. Oseke, “We are saying that God has done a great thing. We are thanking God for doing a great thing in the life of your mother in-law. We are aware that she lived long enough to see her granddaughter graduate and become a medical doctor. We are also aware that you took good care of her before she went back to rest with God. We therefore say to you, be happy and we commend her to Gods care."

On her part, the Chairperson of the Wives of Transition Chairmen, Mrs. Ogechukwu Okafor, expressed their heart felt condolences on the great lost to the Obiano's family, and encouraged the governor’s wife to take solace in God ince He knows the best and cannot be questioned. She assured Mrs. Obiano of the support and readiness of the members to assist at all times in their various Local Governments to ensure that Ndi Anambra are informed on the laudable programmes of the government and her support of the government through the programmes of her NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ).

Responding, the Wife of the governor thanked the Legislators Wives Association (LEWA) and Wives of the Transition Chairmen for finding time to come and commiserate with the family. She expressed happiness that the group found it necessary to come as a mark of appreciation of her and the rest of the family.

Mrs. Obiano noted that wide-spread appreciation of the good work that her husband, Governor Willie Obiano is doing in Anambra state, "is a true reflection of the good upbringing and legacy of service and care that my late mother in-law bequeathed to him and the rest of her children. She also acknowledged that it is the will of the Almighty God that her mother in-law should move on at this time.

The governor’s wife recalled that the late mother in law usually takes good care after her daughter whenever she travels on official assignment and was instrumental to her understanding and fluency in Igbo. She further stressed; “it is the love she had for her children especially Willie, my husband that she transferred to me as daughter in law. “

She called on the groups not to relent but work hard in their various constituencies to inform the people about the good work of the governor and assure the people that Anambra is in good hands.

Wife of Anambra State Governor, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) listening to the Chairperson of LEWA, Mrs. Sylvia Oseke

Wife of Anambra State Governor, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) listening to the Chairperson of LEWA, Mrs. Ogechukwu Okafor.