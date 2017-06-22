ADSEMA Commends Red Star for relief materials to IDPs

Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) has commended the Red Star Foundation, on behalf of the state government, for its relief materials and food stuffs donated to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Malkohi camp of the IDPs located about forty kilometers away from Yola the Adamawa State capital.

The Foundation donated 30 bags of grains including rice, beans, maize, guinea corns; 10 bags of sugar and salt; 24 cartons of noodles; 5 gallons of vegetable oil; beverages and 8 boxes of cloths. Presenting the materials in Yola, the leader of delegation and director, Red Star Express Plc, Alhaji Aminu Dangana, disclosed that the company, through the Red Star Foundation, came all the way from Lagos to identify and show concern with the situation of the IDPs.

“Our presence here is not only to present this donation but to show concern at the plight of the people. With the turn out today and what we have seen here, we will not stop here. We will mobilize others on the need to support government in assisting you and making your stay comfortable in the camp”, Dangana said.

Explaining the rationale behind the donation, Divisional Managing Director of Red Star Freight and president of the Red Star Foundation, Tonye Preghafi stated that it is a way of giving back to the society as the foundation has continued to play a major role in alleviating the needs of the people in its immediate society.

“The foundation runs the ‘I care project’ in which the staff of the company and their friends contribute to give back to the society. This is part of what we are doing here today as all these materials were put together by the staff. Also we have a scholarship scheme for indigent students currently running in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kano”, he said.

Speaking further, Tonye disclosed that the donations are also part of the series of activities to mark the 25thanniversary of Red Star Express Plc later in the year. “We are not stopping here. We will do more as the year runs by. The company is 25 years this year. In our consistent tradition, we will be moving round to contribute our own quota in alleviating needs”, he said.

Receiving the materials in the presence of the IDPs, an official of the Adamawa State Emergency Agency, Abdullahi Yakubu thanked the company for the gesture which he said would be put to judicious use. “In this camp, all donations are presented in presence of all the IDPs like we have witnessed today. Immediately the donations are made, the IDPs take charge by themselves”.

