Open Letter to the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo of Nigeria (in Response to Northern Youths’ plea for Self Determination and Referendum for Biafra)

Biafrans acknowledge that the Northern Youths have a right to present

and tell—in their own voice, view and perspective—their own side of the

story of impossible one-Nigeria.

Biafrans also acknowledge the understanding of, and support by, the

Northern Youths for international law, the UN Self Determination

Resolution and how it works.

Likewise, Biafrans acknowledge the demand by Northern Youths for a

Referendum (Plebiscite) as part of the political process for the

actualization of Self Determination in Nigeria.

This is not just Self Determination and Referendum in the abstract: the

Northern Youths (backed by the Northern Elders Forum) are supporting,

recommending and requesting this specifically for Biafra and in

agreement with Biafrans, to the Nigerian government, to enable Biafra

leave Nigeria in peace and without further bloodshed. In so doing, they

have taken action, which once heeded, would defuse a ticking time bomb

and disarm a hostile environment.

In these two points, namely, Self Determination and Referendum,

Biafrans are 100% in agreement with the Northern Youths and the Northern

Elders Forum. Since 2007, the year of the passage of that UN Resolution,

Biafrans have been working on exercising our Self Determination rights,

at a heavy price; and in the past couple of years, on a Referendum. All

along, the Nigerian government has opposed such an exercise with

one-sided upper-handedness, brutality and prejudice that reminds one of

the ferocity of the Biafra-Nigeria war.

Therefore, Biafrans strongly urge the government of Nigeria to listen

to the voice of reason: let Biafra consummate her Self Determination

with a Referendum. Let the people speak for themselves. In this, there

is presently solid agreement between antagonists. We urge the Nigerian

government to heed the voice of peace and non-violence and to do the

right thing. Blocking the way of peace only opens the door to violence;

no one can foresee how far and how long the latter would go, as Aburi

ought to have taught us all, which is how and why we find ourselves in

the current predicament. The Nigerian government of that day had chosen

not to implement Aburi. No one can predict what will spark off the next

major conflagration should the government of Nigeria miss this wonderful

opportunity for a peaceful transformation.

To the government of Nigeria: Biafrans join the Northern Youths and the

Northern Elders Forum to ask the government to seriously commit to, and

facilitate, Biafra’s self-determination and referendum. These are UN

mechanisms and processes established for a peaceful resolution of the

type of perpetual conflict Nigeria finds itself in since 1964.

Signed:

Dr. Emma Enekwechi

for Biafra Foundation

June 21 2017