Father, Son Arrested for Taking Part in Kidnapping, Killing of APC Chieftain – Police

THE Ondo State Police Command has arrested a man, identified as Bekewei Francis and David, his son, for alleged involvement in the abduction and killing of Olumide Odimayo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State.

The late Odimayo was allegedly abducted by some hoodlums in his house at Igbotu in Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Thursday, June 15, and was later found dead, believed to have been killed by the suspected kidnappers.

The abductors allegedly threw the deceased’s lifeless body into a river between Sabomi and Igbotu communities in LGA.

In the course of investigation, Police have arrested eight persons, including Francis and his son, in connection with the kidnap.

The other six arrested alongside the father and son are: Fikesei Inuesokan, Ekan Roman, Gbamila Success, Bodidi Idowu, Saturday Amos and Ijanboh Kehinde.

They were paraded at the police headquarters in Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital on Wednesday, June 21. Parading the suspects, Hilda Harrison, the state commissioner of Police, Ondo State Police Command, alleged that the suspects were among the hoodlums that kidnapped and killed Odimayo. She further said that that no fewer than 15 persons were involved in the dastardly act.

Harrison said: “it was very disheartening that this could still be happening in this state”

She explained that one AK-49 rifle with 21 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from David, adding that efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing members of the kidnap gang.

The commissioner, who advised people of the state to be security conscious of their environment, said the suspects would be charged to court after the conclusion of the investigation on the incident.

However, Francis said he was arrested by the police because his son was involved in the abduction of the politician, saying he never participated in the crime.

But David, his son, confessed to the crime but said they did not kill the deceased. “We didn’t kill him, we left him beside a river when the vigilante group were chasing us, he was very weak, we did not kill him,” he said.