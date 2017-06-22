Osun West Senatorial Seat; PDP factions align, co-sponsor Ademola Adeleke

In preparation for the fast approaching Osun West Senatorial Seat which is coming up on July 8, The MAKARFI/OMISORE factions of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state, under the chairmanship of Dr Bayo Faforiji have agreed to co-sponsor and support Dr Ademola Adeleke as the party candidate.

This was contained in the communiqué issued at the end of the party's congress on Wednesday.

The party noted that the decision was in honour and respect of its leader, Sen. Iyiola Omisore and in recognition of the needs and yearnings of the people of Osun state to put an end to the Aregbesola and APC maladministration in the state.

According to the communiqué, "The MAKARFI/OMISORE faction of the People's Democratic Party in Osun state, under the chairmanship of Dr Bayo Faforiji met today Wednesday 21st June, 2017 at the party Secretariat, Ogo Oluwa, Osogbo on the recent developments concerning the pending July 8th Osun West Senatorial bye election, and resolved as follows:

"1. That as a mark of honour and respect for our leader, Sen. Iyiola Omisore and in recognition of the needs and yearnings of the people of Osun state to put an end to the Aregbesola and APC maladministration in the state, resolved today to co-sponsor and support Dr Ademola Adeleke as our candidate in the July 8th, bye election.

"2. That we urge and appeal to our members in Osun west senatorial district to shelve their protest and ensure the success of Dr Ademola Adeleke in that election.

"3. That we salute the courage of the ten members from our side in the Twenty Man Committee set up by leaders from both Sheriff/Makarfi factions, on the joint agreement signed on the leadership tussle in Osun state and hereby state that we stand by that agreement in the interest of the People's Democratic Party in particular and Osun state in general."