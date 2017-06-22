Men in court for locking someone up in a room

Two men were yesterday docked before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun for allegedly locking one Mojeeb Rasaq up in his room.

The two accused were Adegboyega Adekola aged 45 and Waheed Saheed aged 32.

Prosecutor Mudi Alice told the court that the accused with others at large on the 18th of June around Polo area in Osogbo, conspired to cause breach of peace by preventing Rasaq from coming out of the room when they locked him up.

She said the accused also dealt Rasaq with a fist blow.

The Prosecutor added that the offence contravened sections 249(d),351 and 517 of the Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

In their plea however, the accused persons pleaded not guilty of the charges levelled against them and their counsel, Barrister Alayoku Abayomi prayed the court for their bail in the most lenient form.

In her ruling, Magistrate Adenike Olowolagba granted the accused persons bail of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till 6th of July, 2017.